UAE Weather: Winds To Cause Blowing Dust Humid Night Ahead

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 7:16 AM
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some western coastal areas, with a chance of mist.
Temperatures will range between a low of 29°C and highs of 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Dubai students build weather station atop school roof, bring real-life insights into classrooms
UAE weather: Light winds to blow, slightly humid tonight
UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; police issue warning
MENAFN26092023000049011007ID1107148369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.