Alpha Dhabi Acquires Majority Stake In Metito To Boost Water Solutions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Alpha Dhabi Holding, a diversified investment company, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Metito Holdings, a leading provider of smart water solutions. The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, marks Alpha Dhabi's strategic entry into the water and wastewater sector.

The acquisition aims to diversify Alpha Dhabi's portfolio and to support Metito's mission to expand its water solutions across the MENA region and beyond, in line with the UN sustainability goals.

Alpha Dhabi will buy the majority stake from Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Gulf Capital, which are selling their shares in Metito. The Ghandour family, Metito's founding shareholders, will retain their leadership roles and continue to uphold the company's values of impact, sustainability, and innovation.

Hamad Salem Al Ameri, CEO and Managing Director of Alpha Dhabi, said:“Water scarcity is one of the most critical challenges facing the world today. Our partnership with Metito is a decisive step towards addressing this challenge. Together, we are committed to pioneering solutions that not only cater to immediate needs but also ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. This collaboration is more than a strategic business move; it's a testament to Alpha Dhabi's dedication to driving impactful change in the water sector and our broader vision of sustainable growth and global impact.”

Talal Ghandour, co-CEO of Metito, said:“Alpha Dhabi's investment in Metito underscores the importance of our mission and the value we bring to the table. Together, we aim to address the pressing water challenges, especially in the MENA region, which is the most water-stressed region globally. With Metito's extensive experience across 50 countries and our dedication to innovation and technology, this partnership will bolster our capabilities, allowing us to further our mission and bring sustainable water solutions to regions that need it the most.”

Rami Ghandour, co-CEO of Metito, said:“This partnership is set to unlock vast synergies and to unleash boundless potential. We are poised to make significant contributions to sustainable solutions, especially as the UAE's Year of Sustainability and COP28 gain traction. Together, our combined expertise and resources position us to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value in the global water sector.”

According to the World Bank, by 2025, an estimated 3.5 billion people could be living in water-scarce regions. The MENA region, home to 7% of the world's population but just 1% of its freshwater resources, is the most water-stressed globally. By 2050, water scarcity could cost the MENA region between 6% and 14% of its GDP. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for innovative solutions and impact investments in the water sector.

In line with the upcoming COP28 in the UAE, Alpha Dhabi has also established Alpha Dhabi Climate Capital, a platform for climate-conscious investments, with Metito as a cornerstone of this initiative.

With the UAE's Year of Sustainability and the imminent COP28, both Alpha Dhabi and Metito are geared to make substantial contributions to discussions and initiatives centered on sustainable, technology-driven solutions. This partnership is a testament to their shared vision of a brighter, more sustainable future for the UAE and the global community at large.