Aerospace Service Robotics Scope For Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Revenue Projections By 2032

Aerospace Service Robotics Market by Function by Type by Technology and by Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- An aerospace service robot is a robot that performs useful tasks for humans or equipment without industrial automation function in the aerospace industry. These robots assist humans by performing harmful, dull, and repetitive tasks. These robots have witnessed widespread acceptance among aerospace industry owing to benefits such as delivery of accurate and high-quality services, enhanced usability, and reduced operational costs and human errors. Key players in this market are developing smaller sized and technologically advanced aerospace service robot, leading to high adoption of lightweight and multi-functional robots.

The global aerospace service robotics market is driven by various benefits of aerospace service robots; increase in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles; and growth in usage of robotics in many processes such as to handle aircraft orders backlog, efficient aircraft production processes, and others. However, high initial cost of implanting robotics and rapid technological changes limits the market growth. Furthermore, emergence of multifunctional robots equipped with sensors and mobile units to perform required tasks autonomously with the cooperation of humans and development of telerobotics for space are expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion.

The global aerospace service robotics market is segmented on the basis of function, type, technology, component, and region. The function segment covered in this study includes unmanned aircraft service robotics, spacecraft service robotics, and satellite service robotics. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, SCARA, cylindrical, and others. On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into traditional and collaborative. Based on component, it is classified into controller, sensors, drive, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global aerospace service robotics market is dominated by key players such as Dassault Aviation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co. N.V., Advanced Robotics Ltd., Schiebel Corporation., BlueBotics, MacDonald Dettwiler Space, Von Hoerner & Sulger GmbH (vH&S GmbH), and Universal Robots A/S.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global aerospace service robotics market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in this industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players : Dassault Aviation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co. N.V., Advanced Robotics Ltd., Schiebel Corporation., BlueBotics, MacDonald Dettwiler Space, Von Hoerner & Sulger GmbH (vH&S GmbH), and Universal Robots A/S.

By Function: Unmanned Aircraft Service Robotics, Spacecraft Service Robotics, Satellite Service Robotics

By Type: Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, Others

By Technology: Traditional, Collaborative

By Component: Controller, Sensors, Drive, Others

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA).

