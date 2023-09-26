Dreams Come True On This Week's Episode Of Voices For Humanity

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif. and WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 26, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - A petite Malaysian-American entrepreneur, Kim Bey was vexed by the soaring crime rate in Washington, D.C. She decided to do something about it. And she did. See how she created change in the nation's capital in this week's featured episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.







Photo Caption: Kim Bey tackles crime and betters life in Washington, D.C. with“The Way to Happiness” on this week's featured episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Kim Bey has always defied the odds. Growing up in a poor family of eight siblings in rural Malaysia, she dreamed of transforming her life by going to college in America. She began her journey, becoming one of the first two girls from her village to attend high school. She not only graduated, she applied, was accepted and graduated from a college in America. Completing her degree, she settled in Washington, D.C., married, had two children, and started her own business. Bey was living her dream.

But as she looked around her, she was deeply troubled. So many people were hopeless about failed relationships, and the nation's capital was wracked by poverty and crime.

“America has given me the beautiful life I have,” she thought.“What have I done to give back?”

She decided she would use the book The Way to Happiness by L. Ron Hubbard to get to the underlying cause of these personal and social dilemmas and help others have a better life. Distributing the book throughout the city, Bey has not only helped elevate moral values and bring the community together, her work has also been recognized as contributing to a significant drop in crime.

Voices for Humanity is a weekly series presenting changemakers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations as they uplift their communities through humanitarian and social betterment programs supported by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists.

Since launching in 2018, the Scientology Network has been broadcasting 24/7, making it easy for viewers to see and experience the religion for themselves - who Scientologists are, what Scientology is, and what Scientology can do - as told by Scientologists themselves around the world.“Scientology is a dynamic and expanding religion, and we're going to be showing you all of it,” said Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in introducing the network.

Scientology Network is viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and its Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

LEARN MORE:

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media:

Photo Caption: Kim Bey tackles crime and betters life in Washington, D.C. with“The Way to Happiness” on this week's featured episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

TAGS: #TheWaytoHappiness #LRonHubbard #ScientologyNetwork

News Source: Church of Scientology International