Toukan Attends AIIB Board Of Governors Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan has participated in the eighth meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in her capacity as Jordan's governor at AIIB.

The participating governors held a roundtable meeting that focused on discussing the needs of member states, as well as the required role of multilateral development banks in providing funds and innovative tools, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, hosted in Sharm El Shiekh, Toukan said that the meeting is being held at an important time, and stressed the importance of increasing the role of multilateral banks and coordination among them for the optimal use of resources.



On the sidelines of the meeting, the minister and the AIIB vice president for investment operations signed an additional funding agreement worth $200 million for the results-based programme on inclusive and climate-responsive investments in Jordan.

Toukan commended the bank's financing to Jordan for its importance in supporting the budget and implementing priority reforms in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision that aims to enhance the investment and business environment and green transformation through a range of procedures.



