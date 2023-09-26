Events Of Sabelat El Hassan For Youth 2023 Commence

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage of HRH Prince Hassan, events of the Sabelat El Hassan for Youth 2023 were launched on Tuesday at the Hussein Youth City. The Sabelat programme, titled "The True Adventure of the Future Generation", has been an annual endeavour of the Prince Hassan Youth Award Office since 1991, following the directives of Prince Hassan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. According to a statement from the Award Office, Sabelat's activities focus on exploring Jordan's environment and its relationship with rural, Bedouin and urban communities.

This initiative is based on three key components: Providing public service and promoting social interaction, embarking on adventurous nature exploration within Jordan and contributing to scientific research, environmental projects and field studies and surveys.



