Water Minister Visits Jordan Water Company

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Water Minister Raed Abu Soud on Tuesday paid an unannounced visit to the Jordan Water Company (Miyahuna) and stressed the importance of bolstering the preparedness level and embarking on developing an action plan for the 2024 summer. Abu Soud also called for sustaining water and sanitation services to company subscribers in governorates, according to a ministry statement. The minister also said that a just distribution of water to subscribers will ensure adequate water supply and reduce complaints. Miyahuna CEO Muhammad Ouran said that the company is devoted to distributing water in a fair manner among all subscribers.



