UN Resident Coordinator Office Announces 'Writing, Drawing, And Photography Competition' To Spark SDG Insights

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The United Nations Resident Coordinator Office in Jordan has announced the "Writing, Drawing, and Photography Competition" as part of the #17Goals campaign.



This competition aims to encourage young minds to express their opinions on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a focus on education, climate action, food security, and water, according to the UN Jordan website.



The competition serves as a platform for youth in the age category of 15 to 18 in Jordan to showcase their talents and opinions through storytelling, artwork and photography. Through participation, young individuals will get the opportunity to reflect on the challenges their society faces, envision sustainable solutions and contribute to positive change.

The office stated this competition is open to young individuals in the 15-18 age categories in Jordan. Entries shall cover one of four themes: Education, climate action, food security and water.

Participants are encouraged to explore the following questions when preparing their entries:

What are the challenges facing [education, climate action, food security, and/or water] in Jordan, and what can be done to address them?

What role can individuals play in solving these issues?

How do individual or group actions impact education, climate action, food security or water security in Jordan?

How will implementing the SDGs improve resource consumption and resource use behaviours?

Participants should select one or more of the provided themes for their stories, drawings, or photographs and connect them to one or more SDGs.



All entries must be submitted to [email protected] by no later than October 21.



Full guidance to the competition is available on the UN Jordan website.



