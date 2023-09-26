Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Selected To Support California's Criminal Justice System

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a leading global provider of traditional and digital identity security solutions offering advanced safety, identification, and security products and solutions to governments, recently closed a multimillion-dollar contract in California.“The contract, secured through SuperCom's fully owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives ('LCA'), will see the company provide alcohol monitoring technologies and services in the state and will run until 2026, including an initial 3-year period with the potential for future extensions... The contract marks another substantial achievement for SuperCom, building on a track record of securing numerous electronic monitoring ('EM') contracts in the U.S. and Europe. Thus far, through its EM platforms, the company has helped governments and national agencies design, launch and operate numerous EM programs worldwide,” a recent article reads.“Our reputation for providing reliable and high-quality electronic monitoring services was pivotal in securing the contract,” Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's president and CEO, is quoted as saying.“We are proud to have been chosen once again to support California's criminal justice system.”

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including health care and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information about the company, visit .

