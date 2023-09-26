Shakti Rupen Sansitha-Empower Women- Recognized By UNESCO International Council Of Dance (CID) Panorama Event

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) “Shakti Rupen Sansthita- Empower Women” is a cultural event presented to you by Manteca Indians & American Desi Society in collaboration with Dr. Sahithi Latha Bandari (member of CID at UNESCO).

We are thrilled to share that our Durga Puja event for this year has received recognition and inclusion in the CID Panorama (International Council of Dance) of UNESCO. We are the only Asian community got this recognition this year from California!



This accomplishment fills us with immense pride, and we invite you to prepare for an outstanding performance, as selected highlights will be showcased at the CID Panorama headquarters.

This is an exciting achievement for both Manteca Indians, American Desi Society and the entire South Asian Community. We invite you to join us and celebrate!



More details : please see attached flyer.



Event:

