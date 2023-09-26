QC Inaugurates Multi-Service Community Centre In Ghana

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) inaugurated a multi-service centre in Abokobi of Accra, the capital of Ghana, as part of its continued efforts to establish qualitative projects in the country. a statement said Tuesday.

Al-Rahmah Centre has a large mosque, a Qur'an education centre, a water well, and a spacious hall for educational, cultural, and charitable activities.

The inauguration of the multi-service centre was attended by Qatar's ambassador to Ghana Mohamed bin Ahmad al-Homaid and Ghana's Chief Imam Dr Osmanu Sharubutu along with many Islamic scholars and prominent figures. The centre serves the residents of Abokobi in various fields.

Ambassador al-Homaid expressed his pride in implementing such projects that contribute to serving the Muslim community. He also hoped for further support and co-operation between Qatar and Ghana to strengthen collaboration between the two nations.

Dr Sharubutu said the project is vital for Abokobi, noting that he had participated in laying the foundation stone of the project in 2017, when it was a direct community effort. However, QC was able to complete the project recently with generous support and funding from the donors in Qatar.

He emphasised that this project contributes to human development and education for Muslim children. He stated that the centre will be open to anyone interested in learning about Islam and its noble teachings. He thanked the donors and QC for their significant efforts.

In addition to the mosque and the water well, the centre has three classrooms, each capable of accommodating 40 students, dedicated to teaching the Qur'an and the Arabic language. It also includes a main office for the teachers and a hall for educational, cultural, and charitable activities, with a capacity for up to 400 people.

Engineer Hassan Ouda, director of QC's office in Ghana, highlighted the significance of the project, which will benefit the area in various ways. He noted that, through the centre, QC is expected to implement a wide range of activities and projects for orphans, widows, and others in the fields of education, training, development, and economic empowerment.

QC's office in Ghana has recently inaugurated several important projects, including a health clinic, mosques, a water well, and a classroom, in various regions of the country, the statement added.

