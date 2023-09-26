QU, Vistas Global Company Sign Mou

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU), represented by the College of Engineering (CENG), and Vistas Global Company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in academic, research, and professional fields, as well as to support students.

The MoU was signed by CENG dean Dr Khaled Kamal Naji and Vistas Global CEO Suraj Thampi in the presence of representatives from both parties.

Dr Naji, said:“This partnership supports expanding communication channels between the College of Engineering with the local and global private sectors, promoting the transition to a knowledge-based economy.

"It opens opportunities for companies to expand partnerships with specialised faculty members in scientific research, organizes various events, and launches various initiatives that serve all participants and benefit Qatar and its society as a whole.

"This memorandum facilitates the transfer of knowledge and technology in service of the university and the community, deepening the relationship with the local and industrial sector towards further cooperation and mutual interaction that supports the educational process and students.”

Thampi, said:“Vistas Global, a digital transformation leader in Qatar since 2005, is proud to embark on this significant journey with Qatar University and the College of Engineering, to jointly harness the evolving Qatar market, through the fusion of Engineering science and research and information technology, especially in the areas of Drones and UAV inspection, LiDAR scanning and thermal imaging, Artificial Intelligence, 2D/3D modelling, and Digital Twin technology as well as many fields of digital transformation.”

