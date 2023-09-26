Al Abdulghani Motors Signs Accord With Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Abdulghani Motors Co, a leading automotive and mobility company, has announced its exclusive partnership with Expo 2023 Doha Qatar.

This strategic and exclusive co-operation, according to a statement from Al Abdulghani Motors Co, promotes excellence in the automotive and transportation sector and Qatar's continuous pursuit of innovation in sustainability programs, which constitutes a pivotal starting point towards a green future.

The signing ceremony took place on Monday in the presence of HE the Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the Expo 2023 Doha Committee Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha Mohamed al-Khouri and CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors Abdulghani Nasser al-Abdulghani.

This partnership confirms the provision of the exhibition and its guests with a fleet of modern, environmentally friendly hybrid cars. Al Abdulghani Motors will also participate with a dedicated pavilion in the expo. The pavilion will showcase the latest technologies and innovations in the automotive sector and mobility services which aim to reduce the carbon footprint.

Al-Abdulghani said Al Abdulghani Motors is happy to be the exclusive mobility partner.“This historic event which is the first of its kind not only in Qatar but in the entire region falls in line with our vision of supporting sustainability and innovation in the automotive and mobility services sector in Qatar. We look forward to making our participation a unique and unforgettable experience for all our members, partners, and visitors to the exhibition,” he said.

In conclusion, this partnership between Al Abdulghani Motors and Expo 2023 Doha paves the way for a bilateral co-operation that embodies a shared commitment to sustainability, innovation and excellence.

