Vcuarts Qatar Marks 25Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Highlighting that Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) is a 'global model of education, innovation and research', VCU president Dr Michael Rao set the tone for celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the branch campus in the presence of Qatar Foundation (QF) Vice Chairperson and CEO HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, at a special event Tuesday.

“The partnership between Qatar Foundation and VCU is one of the most important we had in international collaborations . In so many ways I think that VCUarts Qatar in the Education City is a global model of education, innovation and research,” said Rao while addressing the gathering at Qatar National Convention Centre.

In a message shared prior to the event, HE Sheikha Hind said:“This event marks the culmination of a 25 year story - a journey that has unfolded with grace, nurturing talent and creativity. As we celebrate this milestone, I am proud to witness the countless stories of the alumni and emerging talents that have been born from this journey.

“Through its dedication, the VCUarts Qatar community has consistently carved an enduring legacy onto the world's artistic landscape. Today, we come together not only to celebrate our achievements, but also to look ahead with anticipation and excitement as we continue to inspire and ignite the creative spirits of generations to come.”

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from various ministries, senior leadership from QF, Qatar Museums, government and private organisations, ambassadors and diplomats from various embassies and missions and renowned artists and designers from Qatar and abroad.

Other than Dr Rao, VCU School of the Arts dean Dr Carmenita Higginbotham, and provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs Dr Fotis Sotiropoulos, were among those who travelled from the home campus in Richmond, US, for the celebration.

Dr Rao said:“We are so fortunate and grateful for the extraordinary vision and drive of Her Highness Sheikh Moza bint Nasser, chairperson, QF, to create a knowledge-based society right here in Qatar and her untiring efforts made that vision a reality-one that has arguably impacted the education landscape worldwide. It is now a model for deep engagement and high impact on so many communities. It has been such an honour to work with Her Highness Sheikh Moza who combines an incredibly large vision with immense determination, passionate commitment to see it all the way through, implementing the most innovative models of education right here in Qatar for the world.”

Dr Rao also had great words of appreciation for Sheikha Hind's work and leadership.“Sheikha Hind has been an exceptional leader and brings so much support. She has really shaped learning in so many ways in Qatar and arguably through the Middle East and beyond . She is very innovative, focused, calm and steady,” noted, Dr Rao.

“VCU is honoured that it was the first university to join Education City as a partner with Qatar Foundation. We're proud that we could help create a partnership model that has lasted a quarter of a century, continuously building on our tremendously positive and strong partnership and friendship,” continued, Dr Rao.

VCUarts Qatar dean Amir Berbić, said,“VCUarts Qatar is a remarkable community that has been inspiring artists, designers and scholars in Qatar and beyond since 1998. We have, over these years, been committed to staying at the forefront of art and design education by engaging in new conversations and initiating new collaborations, in Qatar and across the globe.”

“This is especially relevant, given that the country has a lot to demonstrate-from incredible cultural institutions, such as the stunning Museum of Islamic Art, the National Museum, and many more driven by Qatar Museums and the Qatar Foundation. Today, I'm proud to say that our dynamic school of the arts-whose 25-year impact we are celebrating this evening- is part of this impressive lineup, helping develop and advance the country's reputation as a regional leader in the creative industries," he added.

QF's Higher Education president Francisco Marmolejo delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of QF leadership. Sheikha Reem al-Thani, acting deputy CEO of Exhibitions and Marketing, director of Central Exhibitions, Qatar Museums, and VCUarts Qatar Alumna, Class of 2010, spoke on behalf of all those who graduated from the university.

“I first set foot into VCUarts Qatar when I was only 16 years old and I could not have imagined being where I am today. Throughout my journey, I encountered challenges that played a vital role in shaping my destiny, ultimately leading to the person you see before you. During my time at VCUarts Qatar, I discovered my passion for design and pursued a double major in Interior and Fashion Design,” remarked, Sheikha Reem.

The event also featured a discussion titled“In Conversation with the Deans” between dean Berbić and Dean Higginbotham. Dimitri Yuri, a director at The Film House, and a Class of 2018 alumnus moderated the conversation.

