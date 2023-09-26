New Holland Agriculture Wins CSR Times Award 2023 For Sustainable Environment Solution Initiative

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Holland Agriculture , a brand of CNH Industrial , has been honored in the 10th National CSR Times Award 2023 for its impactful initiatives in India. The company has secured the prestigious Gold Award for its Sustainable Environment Solutions program, addressing the pressing concern of crop stubble burning across 16 locations in India.

The event, held at New Delhi, marked the annual CSR Times Awards, a platform designed to honor noteworthy accomplishments and encourage various stakeholders including Corporates, Corporate Foundations, NGOs, Government and Public Sectors, and Individuals to actively engage in projects that generate a positive and lasting impact on the community.

Delighted at the win, Mr. Narinder Mittal, Country Manager and Managing Director of CNH Industrial – Agriculture Business (India and SAARC), stated, "We are greatly honoured to receive this recognition for our Sustainable Environment Solutions program. This acknowledgment assures us that we are on the right path to making a difference in society through our focused initiatives. At New Holland Agriculture, we are dedicated to fostering positive transformation through innovation and sustainable practices that benefit not only the farming sector but also the broader community. This award encourages us to continue our efforts to create impactful initiatives for a better future.”

Sustainable Environment Solutions focuses on curbing crop stubble burning through sustainable straw management and encourages the use of rakes and balers for eco-friendly straw management, while also raising awareness about crop residue burning's detrimental effects. From 2017 to 2022, this effort facilitated baling nearly two million tons of paddy straw, substantially cutting carbon emissions that would have otherwise occurred through stubble burning.

By winning this award, CNH Industrial affirms its strong commitment to sustainability and to the future of farming.