Oportun Is“Greener Together” For Volunteer Week

(MENAFN- 3BL) Oportun is committed to positively impacting the communities in which we live and serve. Last month, along with more than 300 of our colleagues around the world, we again put words into action through our annual Oportun Volunteer Week. For the 5th year running, we committed a theme of“Greener Together” wherein most of our projects were focused on promoting sustainability, ecological health, and environmental stewardship through volunteerism.

Across the United States, India, and Mexico, we participated in more than 25 virtual and in-person projects that positively impacted thousands of lives globally. We are also grateful to our partner HandsOn Bay Area for helping us bridge to service projects in our own communities.

We appreciate the work everyone has done on this journey to solve the most pressing challenges in our communities, environmental or otherwise, and to pave a better path for this and our future generations.

