Manipur News Live Updates: CBI Team To Investigate Killing Of Two Students In Imphal Today

"Manipur News LIVE Updates: Several photos of the deceased bodies of two missing Meitei teenagers appeared on the internet who were allegedly killed by suspected Kuki militants. In the images, one shows the two students' dead bodies, while the other one shows them sitting in fear with two armed men in the background.Following this, thousands of students in Imphal took to the streets on 26 September. A large number of students gathered and staged a demonstration in Imphal seeking justice for the two Meitei students, who went missing on 6 July – during the peak of ethnic violence in the state.Mobile internet services were suspended for five days in Manipur. The curbs will remain effective in the state till 7.45 pm on 1 October 2023. The Manipur government Tuesday said all the government, aided and private unaided schools will be closed till Friday in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.
