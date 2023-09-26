Tumse Na Ho Payega Screening: Vidya Balan, Ayushmann, Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday And More Attend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tumse Na Ho Payega, a multi-starrer comedy drama starring Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana, is due to premiere this weekend on Disney+ Hotstar. On September 26, Tuesday night, a screening event for the film, directed by Abhishek Sinha, was hosted in Mumbai.





Many celebrated Hindi film industry stars, including National award-winning actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vidya Balan, rumoured love birds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, and many others, were spotted at the Tumse Na Ho Payega screening event, along with the film's cast and crew members.



The National Award-winning actor was spotted coming at the Tumse Na Ho Payega screening event with his gorgeous wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap. The in-love pair was all grins as they posed for photos in front of paparazzi cameras.

Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a black formal shirt, navy blue pants, and black shoes, as he often does. On the other hand, Tahira looked stunning with a navy blue jumpsuit, matching purse, a side-parted haircut, and light blue heel sandals.



