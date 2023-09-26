Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 27: Check Fuel Rate In Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prices of petrol and diesel in India on Wednesday (September 27) remained unchanged despite fluctuations in international crude oil prices. While the global market saw a 0.79 percent decrease in crude oil prices, with it dropping to $92.55 per barrel, Indian oil companies decided not to revise fuel prices domestically.
This decision comes as a relief to consumers, as petrol and diesel prices in India have been subject to frequent changes in recent times due to the dynamic nature of international crude oil rates. By maintaining stable prices, oil companies aim to provide some predictability and relief to consumers.
Crude oil prices are a key factor in determining fuel prices in India, and any significant changes in the international market can lead to adjustments in domestic rates. Consumers will continue to monitor global crude oil prices and their potential impact on fuel costs in the coming days.
Let us check the petrol and diesel rates in some cities:
New Delhi
Petrol price: Rs 96.72
Diesel price: Rs 89.62
Mumbai
Petrol price: Rs 106.31
Diesel price: Rs 94.27
Chennai
Petrol price: Rs 102.63
Diesel price: Rs 94.24
Kolkata
Petrol price: Rs 106.03
Diesel price: Rs 92.76
Bengaluru
Petrol price: Rs 101.94
Diesel price: Rs 87.89
Noida
Petrol price: Rs 96.65
Diesel price: Rs 89.82
Gurugram
Petrol price: Rs 97.04
Diesel price: Rs 89.91
MENAFN26092023007385015968ID1107148141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.