Kerala News LIVE: Bodies Of Two Missing Youths Found Buried In Palakkad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.23 AM: Chances of heavy rainfall in Kerala; Yellow alert in 9 districts
Kerala will receive heavy rainfall starting today. A yellow alert has been sounded in
Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
A cyclone will form in the Andaman Sea by the next day. In the next 24 hours, it will become low-pressure. As a result of this effect, the rain will become active.
8.14 AM:
Bodies of two missing youths found buried in Palakkad
Two bodies of youth were found buried in a barren field at Karingarapully near St Sebastian English Medium School, Kodumbu, about 2 km from Palakkad Town on Tuesday. According to the latest report, the land owner had set an electric trap in the field to capture the pig, however, the youths fell into the trap. Knowing that they died, the landowner buried them.
MENAFN26092023007385015968ID1107148139
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.