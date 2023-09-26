Kerala News LIVE: Bodies Of Two Missing Youths Found Buried In Palakkad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.23 AM: Chances of heavy rainfall in Kerala; Yellow alert in 9 districts

Kerala will receive heavy rainfall starting today. A yellow alert has been sounded in

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

A cyclone will form in the Andaman Sea by the next day. In the next 24 hours, it will become low-pressure. As a result of this effect, the rain will become active.

8.14 AM:

Bodies of two missing youths found buried in Palakkad

Two bodies of youth were found buried in a barren field at Karingarapully near St Sebastian English Medium School, Kodumbu, about 2 km from Palakkad Town on Tuesday. According to the latest report, the land owner had set an electric trap in the field to capture the pig, however, the youths fell into the trap. Knowing that they died, the landowner buried them.