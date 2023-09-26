Wheel And Tire Service Equipment Market Size To Touch USD 5,893.9 Million At A CAGR 3.8% By 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The wheel and tire service equipment market is projected to attain a valuation of approximately US$ 4,046.6 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 5,893.9 million by 2033. This growth will be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.8% from 2023 to 2033.

In 2022, the automotive repair and maintenance market boasted a valuation of around US$ 685 billion. Within this market, the utilization of wheel and tire service equipment is experiencing an upward trajectory due to increased investment in tire and wheel repair services.

In an era of rapid technological evolution, industries across the board are witnessing transformations that not only enhance efficiency but also cater to evolving consumer needs. The automotive sector is no exception to this trend, with the wheel and tire service equipment market experiencing significant growth due to technological advancements. As vehicles become more sophisticated, the tools used to service them must keep pace.

Automated Tire Changers : Traditional tire-changing methods are gradually being replaced by automated tire changers. These advanced machines use robotics and precision engineering to effortlessly remove and install tires with minimal manual effort. The speed and accuracy of these devices have reduced labor costs and improved efficiency in tire service shops.

3D Wheel Alignment Systems : Wheel alignment technology has evolved from manual measurements to 3D laser-guided systems. These high-tech tools provide more precise measurements, detecting even the slightest misalignment, and allow technicians to make adjustments quickly. The result is improved vehicle handling, fuel efficiency, and tire longevity.

Digital Tire Inflators : Digital tire inflators have become essential in service centers and even for personal use. These devices offer precise control over tire pressure, ensuring optimal inflation levels for safety, performance, and fuel efficiency. Some models even have automatic shut-off features, making them user-friendly and preventing over-inflation.

Tire Balancing Machines : Modern tire balancing machines utilize advanced sensors and computer algorithms to detect imbalances in a tire and wheel assembly. Technicians can then add or remove weights with precision to ensure a smoother ride. These machines save time and reduce errors, resulting in improved customer satisfaction.

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) : TPMS has become mandatory in many regions, driving the demand for TPMS service tools. These tools enable service technicians to diagnose, repair, and replace faulty TPMS sensors, ensuring that vehicles meet safety regulations.

Remote Diagnostic Tools : With the rise of connected vehicles, remote diagnostic tools have gained importance in the wheel and tire service equipment market. These tools allow technicians to diagnose tire and wheel issues remotely, saving time and reducing the need for in-person inspections.

Competitive Landscape

In its report, Fact.MR has provided profiles of leading companies operating within the wheel and tire service equipment market. These companies include ARI-HETRA, ARO Equipments PVT LTD., Automotive Specialty Equipment, Inc., Hennessy Industries, Hofmann, Hunter Engineering Company, Jingjia Auto Equipment, John Bean, Martins Industries, National Auto Tools, Ravaglioli S.p.A, Sarveshwari Engineers, SPACE S.R.L., and Vehicle Service Group (Rotary Lift).

In response to the growing global demand for automobiles, manufacturers of automotive vehicles and components are intensifying their focus on new product development initiatives. This strategic approach aims to expand their customer base while catering to the burgeoning demand for automobiles worldwide. Additionally, manufacturers are diversifying their product portfolios and elevating product quality standards, particularly in response to the burgeoning electric vehicle segment.

Manufacturers are now strategically aligning their product mix and positioning to meet demand projections while simultaneously safeguarding their competitive edge in the market.

Segmentation of Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Industry Research



By Equipment Type:



Wheel alignment systems



Wheel balancers



Tire Inflator

Tire Changer

By Vehicle Type:



Two Wheelers



Passenger Vehicle





Mid-Size & Compact





Luxury & Premium



SUVs



Commercial Vehicle





LCV





HCV

Coaches & Buses

By Garage Type:



Automotive OEM Dealerships



Franchise Garage

Independent Garages

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa

The wheel and tire service equipment market is evolving at a remarkable pace, thanks to technological advancements. These innovations not only enhance the efficiency and accuracy of tire service but also contribute to vehicle safety, performance, and environmental sustainability. As the automotive industry continues to embrace new technologies, the demand for cutting-edge service equipment will remain on the rise, promising a dynamic and prosperous future for this sector. Service centers and technicians who adapt to these innovations will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of their customers and stay competitive in the market.

