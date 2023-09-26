BTSE Advocates Financial Inclusion With Listing Of SAKURA UNITED PLATFORM (SUP)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE , a leading digital asset exchange, has announced the upcoming listing of the SAKURA UNITED PLATFORM (SUP) token. This listing underscores BTSE's unyielding commitment toward fostering a diverse and inclusive digital landscape.



SAKURA UNITED PLATFORM (SUP) emerged as a guild platform aimed at eradicating financial disparity and promoting“equal opportunities” worldwide. By harnessing the power of avant-garde Web3 technologies, including blockchain and cryptocurrencies, SUP aims to foster a community-centric ecosystem that transcends conventional financial barriers.

At the heart of the SAKURA UNITED PLATFORM is the SUP token, which adheres to the ERC-20 token standard with a maximum issuance of 1 billion tokens. SUP token holders gain exclusive access to a range of NFTs on the SUP Guild Community Platform, unlocking a variety of utilities and benefits. The listing of SUP on BTSE is expected to enhance the token's liquidity and accessibility on platforms, while also enhancing users' trading experience.

To commemorate this listing, BTSE will be launching the SUP Listing Campaign, inviting users to partake and stand a chance to win a share of a substantial $5,000 USDT prize pool. The campaign kicks off on September 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM (UTC) and runs until October 5, 2023, at 6:00 AM (UTC), with a minimum trading requirement of $30 worth of SUP tokens.

“At BTSE, we are constantly forging partnerships that resonate with our ethos of financial inclusivity and innovation,” said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE. “The listing of new assets is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing a diversified platform where our community can explore, interact, and prosper in a rapidly evolving digital financial landscape.”

