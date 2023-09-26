Thai PM To Pay First Official Visit To Cambodia

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Sept 27 (NNN-AKP) – At the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin will pay his first official visit to Cambodia tomorrow, Sept 28, Cambodia's foreign ministry announced in a press statement, yesterday.

During his one-day visit to Phnom Penh, Srettha and Hun Manet will hold bilateral talks, aimed at charting a course of action to further deepen and expand the extensive spectrum of mutually beneficial ties, under bilateral and multilateral frameworks, the statement said.

“They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of shared interest and concern,” the statement added.

In addition, the two leaders will take part in a handover ceremony for the Transit and Reception Centre for Victims of Trafficking and Other Vulnerable Groups in Poipet City, part of a bilateral cooperation initiative, it added.– NNN-AKP

