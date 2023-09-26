Able Autism Therapy Expands Reach With New Atlanta Area Location In Duluth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Able Autism Therapy's newest location is in Duluth, GA

The newest location is part of the ABA therapy franchise's campaign for Southeast expansion.

- Idris Demirci, founder of Able Autism TherapyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Able Autism Therapy , a provider of comprehensive ABA therapy services for children aged 18 and younger who are diagnosed with autism, has just announced the grand opening of its new Atlanta area location. The newest facility can be found at 3075 Breckinridge Blvd, STE 430 in Duluth, Georgia and serves the communities within Duluth, Lawrenceville, Suwanee, Buford, and more.Founded in 2021, Able Autism Therapy has quickly become a trusted name in the field of Autism therapy. Thanks to its staggering growth, the brand has quickly expanded to its current three locations as well as launched a franchise opportunity to aid in expansion. In addition to the new Duluth facility, Able Autism Therapy can also be found in Knoxville, Tennessee as an in-home therapy provider, and in Alpharetta, Georgia.Currently, the company has its sights set on opening more locations throughout Georgia and Tennessee, with a goal to expand into South Carolina in the near future. The franchise model is helping this expansion happen as new interest pours in for ownership."We are very excited to see Able Autism Therapy grow as we continue to strive to meet the needs of children and families in our communities. Franchisees are going to find a well-established business with all of the processes, systems, and support in place to help their location grow,” said Idris Demirci, founder of Able Autism Therapy.Demirci went on to point out that franchise partners are able to make a difference within their community with his team's support at their side each step of the way.“With my deep business background, I am empathetic to what business owners go through, and I have a great understanding of their needs and concerns. As such, I can help foresee issues that may arise and help our franchise partners be proactive in their problem-solving,” stated Demirci.“We highly value our patients' satisfaction and want to ensure our franchisees are set up for that same successful patient service that our first three locations have experienced, ultimately producing a healthier organization and network of franchisees."Able Autism Therapy's range of services includes ABA therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy, ensuring a comprehensive approach to meet the unique needs of each child. Their programs feature social skills classes, pretend play, sensory room activities, and art room sessions, all designed to help children with Autism thrive and reach their full potential.To learn more about Able Autism Therapy, its services, or franchise opportunities, please visit or .About Able Autism TherapyAble Autism Therapy is a trusted provider of therapy services for children diagnosed with Autism, offering comprehensive programs that include speech therapy, ABA therapy, and occupational therapy. Founded in 2021, the company has quickly grown and now serves multiple communities across Georgia and Tennessee. The company also offers franchise ownership opportunities. Visit or to learn more.

Idris Demirci

Able Autism Therapy



Visit us on social media:

Facebook