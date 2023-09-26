(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VET Resources - Announces Exclusive Special September Sale for Valued Clients

VET Resources Extends Its Gratitude to Esteemed Clients with an Exclusive September Sale Offering Unbeatable Deals and Savings.

DEER PARK, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- VET Resources, a leading provider of educational materials and resources, is thrilled to announce an exclusive Special September Sale dedicated to our esteemed clients. This limited-time offer is designed to provide exceptional value to our loyal customers.Here's the Deal:.Learning and Assessment Kit at an unbeatable flat rate of $400 per unit..SCORM - E-learning packages are available at a remarkable $250 per unit..Combine both packages for just $620 per unit.What's Included?Our Special September Sale includes access to over 15,000+ resources spanning a wide range of training packages, including BSB, CHC, AUR, ICT, SIT, TAE, FNS, CPC, and more. This comprehensive collection is a valuable asset for educators, trainers, and institutions looking to enhance their teaching and assessment capabilities.Act Fast - Limited Time Offer:This extraordinary offer is valid from September 15th to September 30th, giving clients a two-week window to take advantage of these exclusive discounts. To secure these savings, payment must be made in full within the month of September.Please Note:.This offer does not apply to UEE and MEM resources.For further information and to claim this exclusive offer, please contact Neha today:.Phone: 1800 959 958.Email:.Website: VET Resources WebsiteDon't miss out on this incredible opportunity to access high-quality educational resources at unbeatable prices. VET Resources remains committed to empowering educators and trainers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional training and assessment experiences.About VET Resources:VET Resources is a trusted provider of educational materials and resources for vocational education and training in Australia . With a vast collection of resources tailored to various training packages, VET Resources is dedicated to enhancing the quality of education and assessment in the vocational sector.

Ben Thakkar

VET Resources

+61 1800 959 958



