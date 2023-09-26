Sandalwood Advisors Invited To Attend The 30Th CITIC CLSA Securities Investor Forum 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, 中国, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 30th CITIC CLSA Securities Investor Forum 2023 took place in person at the Rosewood Hotel in Hong Kong. The conference brought together over 1,000 senior executives from 320 leading global companies to meet with more than 1,800 investors from around the world. David Kim, head of Sandalwood Advisors' Asia Research Division, was invited to attend the China forum.In a special investor presentation at the forum, David Kim showcased Sandalwood data on brands that are succeeding in China with a presentation titled "Where are the opportunities in China?", highlighting sectors like consumer goods, luxury, travel, and new energy vehicles. He delved deeply into key brands - Proya, Shanghai Jahwa, 361 Degrees, Luk Fook, Moutai, Li Auto, Huazhu, Trip.com, Qianhe - that have shown impressive performance in the Chinese market and the financial opportunities that lie ahead.About Sandalwood AdvisorsSandalwood Advisors is a leading data research institution in Asia, focusing on providing deep insights and strategic advice about the Asian market to global clients. With its strong data analytics and industry experience, Sandalwood Advisors has become an essential partner for numerous global investors making strategic decisions in the Chinese market.

Carson Collins

Sandalwood Advisors Limited

+1 4152343544

email us here