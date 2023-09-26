Iraqi PM Pushes Electronic Payment Initiatives

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani has led a meeting to discuss and monitor progress on the implementation of the Unified Treasury Account.

The meeting also focused on the continued rollout of electronic payment points (POS) and explored potential incentives for citizens to encourage electronic payments.

During the meeting, comprehensive updates were presented regarding the actions taken in this regard, progress made, and the requirements for further advancements.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of ongoing meetings with technical experts and specialists to overcome any obstacles. He emphasized that these steps are among the most significant measures in the government's financial, banking, and economic reform agenda, which remains a top priority.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)