Digital Payment Market To Reach USD 505.3 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 19.7%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The digital payment market size was valued at USD 84.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to arrive at a market size of USD 505.3 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 19.7%. The global digital payment market report comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and discusses market opportunities in detail.

Digital Payments are made online and do not involve physical currency notes for financial transactions. The devices or accessories used for digital payment are credit and debit cards, mobile payments through net banking, IMPS, AEPS, mobile wallets, and UPI. UPIs are the most widely used medium for digital payments.

The global digital payment market has surged due to favorable factors such as the growing trend of non-cash transactions because of the expanding popularity of smartphones. Worldwide, the population in developing and developed countries is shifting towards online modes of payment over cash transactions. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market. The digital payment volumes grew out of the need for safety against infection digital payments have become popular and have taken over a significant share of cash payments. This is helping the market for digital payments to move forward. Additionally, the worldwide e-commerce sector has grown due to the widespread use of the Internet and the demand for online products.

The costs of standard smartphones have become quite reasonable in recent years owing to the increase in the use of technology. For instance, in the Indian market, a smartphone with standard features costs nearly INR 8000 and supports digital payments. The Government of India has NPCI, a separate entity that takes care of all the digital transactions in the country to facilitate the landscape for retail payments. The growing penetration of smartphones in Asian countries is gradually pushing the smartphone market. India hit a record of UPI transactions in the month of April 2023. All these factors help the market to grow and drive the market forward in digital payment systems.

Request Sample Report:

Report Snapshot: