Coach Unlocks Pickleball Secrets In New Book

"The Ultimate Guide to Pickleball Techniques & Strategies"

Lakewood Ranch Resident Distills Personal Development Expertise into Complete Pickleball Playbook

- Yardley WangLAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Yardley Wang, renowned personal development coach and pickleball instructor, is set to elevate players' games with the release of his new book "The Ultimate Guide to Pickleball Techniques & Strategies to Elevate Your Game" in early November. This definitive guide shares Wang's acclaimed teaching methods and insights from decades of personal development coaching success, along with strategic instructions to up your pickleball game.Wang brings a wealth of expertise to the book as a certified pickleball coach with the International Federation of Pickleball. After recovering from a life-threatening illness, Wang discovered his passion for pickleball and its immense benefits for health and wellbeing. He vowed to help others experience the joy of the sport by becoming a dedicated instructor.While new to coaching pickleball, Wang has over four decades of experience in paddle sports, growing up in a competitive family playing ping pong, and decades of experience as a personal development coach, helping professionals reach their full potential. He brings this background in motivation, mindset, and achievement to his pickleball instruction.In his new book, Wang leaves no stone unturned in empowering readers to excel at pickleball. The book covers the origins and basics of pickleball, essential mechanics, advanced techniques, strategic plays for singles and doubles, optimal equipment choices, safety best practices, and the all-important mental game.While accessible for novices, "The Ultimate Guide to Pickleball Techniques & Strategies to Elevate Your Game" also delivers advanced drills, in-depth shot analysis, and high-level tips to give developing players an edge. Wang's personable and encouraging approach shines through as he guides readers step-by-step up the ladder of pickleball mastery.Wang commented, "My goal with this book is to equip players of all levels with the skills and knowledge to get the most enjoyment and success in pickleball. By learning proper fundamentals early on, players can avoid developing bad habits that hinder their progress. I'm excited to help others fall in love with this wonderful sport."Filled with diagrams, training tips, mental strategies, and Wang's real-world coaching wisdom, "The Ultimate Guide to Pickleball Techniques & Strategies to Elevate Your Game" is poised to become the go-to resource for aspiring pickleball players and competitors alike.The book will be available in print and ebook formats in early November 2023 on Amazon. For more information, visit .

