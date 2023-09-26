MGM Cyber Attack Documentary Filming Begins In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Real Vegas Locals "RVL," an art collective in Las Vegas, Nevada, consisting of filmmakers, photographers, artists, and entrepreneurs, is thrilled to announce the commencement of filming for their YouTube documentary on the MGM cyber attack.

This documentary delves deep into the intricate details and untold narratives surrounding the MGM cyber attack, aiming to give viewers a unique perspective on the actual events. With a commitment to authenticity and thoroughness, the video will feature exclusive interviews, insights from cybersecurity experts, and fresh content never before seen by the public.

"We are dedicated to producing a documentary video that educates and engages. Our goal is to shed light on the complexities of the cyber attack and the stories that have remained in the shadows," said RVL Spokesperson.

Anticipation is building as the community awaits the release of this documentary. The trailer, which offers a sneak peek into the compelling content the documentary promises, is now available on YouTube.

Real Vegas Locals "RVL is a collective of passionate individuals based in Las Vegas. Comprising filmmakers, photographers, artists, and entrepreneurs, the group is dedicated to showcasing the authentic stories and experiences of Las Vegas through various artistic mediums.

