US Calls For Assistance To Residents Of Nagorno-Karabakh After Fuel Depot Blast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The US National Security Council expressed grief over the news at least 68 people were killed and hundreds injured in an explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.

"We express deep sympathy to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh and to all of those suffering. We urge continued humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for all those in need," NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States will continue to support those affected by the ongoing crisis as 28,000 people have crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh," she noted.

"Administrator Power is on the ground and today, the United States is announcing additional humanitarian assistance to address health care and other emergency needs, helping local communities provide shelter and essential supplies - such as hygiene kits, blankets, and clothing - to address the needs of those affected or displaced by violence in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Since 2020, we have supported the provision of food, water, emergency medical care and evacuations, and family reunifications for conflict-affected communities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the region," Watson added. (end)

