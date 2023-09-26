Saudi Crown Prince Condoles With Bahrain King Over Martyrdom Of Service Members

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman expressed his sincere condolences to the Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa over the martyrdom of Bahraini service members while participating in the Operation Restore Hope on the southern borders of Saudi Arabia.

In a phone conversation initiated by him on Tuesday, the Crown Prince expressed sympathy with Kingdom of Bahrain, wishing the wounded service members a quick recovery, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

On his part, King Hamad thanked the Crown Prince for his kind sentiments, paying homage to the martyrs who fulfilled their national duty. (end)

ast.gb









MENAFN26092023000071011013ID1107148024