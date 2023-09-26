National Guardsmen Destroy Russian Self-Propelled Artillery System 'Hyacinth-S'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the National Guard destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery system 'Hyacinth-S'
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported this on Facebook by posting a video, Ukrinform reported.
"In a few seconds, the Russian 2S5 'Hyacinth-S' self-propelled artillery system turned into a pile of scrap metal. No magic, just the dexterity and ingenuity of the aerial reconnaissance men from the 27th Brigade of the National Guard," said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
As reported, a company of Achilles unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed two Russian tanks and a howitzer worth more than $7 million.
