Northern Air Action Park Launches High-Speed Karting: A Testament To Perseverance And Determination

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND FORKS, N.D., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Air Action Park has officially announced the addition of a high-speed karting track to its ever-growing list of thrilling attractions. This new feature underscores the park's commitment to providing unique, adrenaline-pumping experiences for the community and surrounding states.

The road to bringing high-speed karting to Northern Air had its bumps. The journey, spanning 12 months, was filled with numerous challenges and setbacks. From securing permits to designing a track that ensures excitement and safety, co-founder Bryan Lee and his team faced an uphill battle. Yet, their determination and resilience saw them through.

"Building this track was a labor of love," said Bryan Lee, Co-founder of Northern Air Action Park. "We encountered obstacles at every turn, but our team's persistence and passion for providing a unique experience never wavered. As guests race around our track, we hope visitors share in the dynamic energy that went into creating it."

Northern Air Action Park has always distinguished itself from other entertainment venues with its unique offerings. With the addition of the karting track, visitors now have an even wider array of adrenaline-fueled activities. The park also boasts a trampoline park, an arcade, laser tag, and axe throwing, with a full-service restaurant and bar on the horizon.

Starting at $24 per race, visitors can now experience the thrill of high-speed karting. Northern Air Action Park is located at 1600 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND, and is open from 4-10pm on Fridays, 10am-10pm on Saturdays, and 12pm-7pm on Sundays.

About Northern Air Action Park: Northern Air Action Park is a premier entertainment venue in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Offering a wide range of adrenaline-pumping activities such as high-speed karting, trampoline jumping, laser tag, and axe throwing, Northern Air is committed to providing unforgettable experiences for all ages.

