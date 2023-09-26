Data Center Colocation Market To Reach USD 159.1 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 12.6%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The data center colocation market size was valued at USD 48.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 159.1 Billion by 2032 and is expected to have a CAGR of 12.6%. The global data center colocation market report comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and discusses market opportunities in detail.

One of the main factors influencing the growth of the data center colocation market is the rapid digitization of businesses combined with the expanding usage of cross-platform distributed computing and virtualization frameworks. Besides, other benefits such as scalability, cost-effectiveness, and availability of a reliable data center infrastructure are expected to play a pivotal role in the market development. These factors prove conducive for market entrants, and therefore, the IT industry may witness a weighted preference for colocation facilities over owned locations.

Access to a hybrid cloud is another technological opportunity for industry players. As the demand for data storage has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years, a hybrid cloud environment allows companies to combine their private infrastructure with cloud services, enabling seamless data integration and transfer for end-users. In addition, the trend of using renewable energy is influential for setting up a colocation facility because it optimizes electricity and water consumption. Also, this factor remains crucial to reduce environmental impact for organizations.

Technological advancements such as IoT, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and advanced robotics have resulted in the need for higher bandwidth and faster data processing for storing and transferring information. The colocation centers prove beneficial as operators can locate their data near the users, optimizing and offering enhanced storage and networking services.

