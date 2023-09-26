2023 Global Smart Electricity Meters Market Thrives On Iot Integration And Sustainable Energy Adoption

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Electricity Meters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Smart Electricity Meters market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to reach a size of approximately $20.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is driven by various factors, including the increasing adoption of smart meters for electricity consumption measurement. Here are some key insights from the report:
Market Segmentation:
Single-Phase smart meters are expected to record a CAGR of 7% and reach a market size of $14.6 billion by 2030. Three-Phase smart meters are projected to experience a higher CAGR of 9% over the same period.
Geographic Analysis:
The report provides a detailed analysis of specific geographic areas, with a focus on the US and China. The US market is currently estimated at $1.8 billion and is expected to see significant growth. China is forecasted to reach a market size of $7.6 billion by 2030.
Competitive Landscape:
The report highlights 16 significant players in the Smart Electricity Meters market, including Siemens AG and Schneider Electric SE. Analyzing the competitive landscape can provide insights into the market dynamics and help businesses gain a competitive edge.
Global Economic Outlook:
The report discusses the global economic outlook, with improvements expected in the coming years. Factors such as GDP growth, inflation, and government policies are considered in the analysis.
Challenges and Opportunities:
The report acknowledges challenges such as the war in Ukraine, inflation concerns, and regulatory changes. It also highlights the potential for growth in various technologies, including AI, machine learning, renewables, and climate technologies.
Overall, the Smart Electricity Meters market is on a growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for more efficient electricity consumption measurement. The report provides valuable insights for businesses and investors looking to navigate this evolving market.
What`s New?
Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 Smart Meters: Laying the Foundation of Energy Efficiency and Reliable Utility Networks An Introduction to Smart Electricity Meters Smart Electricity Meters: Reliable, User-Friendly, Cost Effective, and Energy Efficient Technology AMI Technology Poised to Grow at a High Rate Residential Sector Dominates Smart Electricity Meters Market Asian Economies Spearhead Growth Key Challenges Confronting the Smart Electricity Meters Market Competition Recent Market Activity Smart Electricity Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Environmental Concerns, Reduction in Energy Wastage, and Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Adoption of Smart Metering Technology Myriad Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Drive Global Adoption Benefits of Smart Electricity Meters to Utilities Benefits to Customers Digitization Trend in Utilities Spurs Adoption of Smart Meters Spiraling Demand for Electricity and Inefficient Infrastructure Drives Power Utilities to Deploy Smart Meters Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50 Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for Smart Electricity Meters Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart Metering Infrastructure Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020 Renewable Energy Integration: A Promising Application of Smart Electricity Meters Rising Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to Benefit Penetration Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Electricity Meters At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering Solutions for Provision of Smart Utility Services: Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025 Smart Electricity Meters Emerge as Vital Components for Efficient Energy Use & Consumption Control in Smart Cities Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to Fuel Demand for Smart Meters Growing Investments into Smart Homes Stimulate Smart Meters Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025 Integration of Electric Vehicles and Smart Meters Enable Shift towards Sustainable Economy Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030 Rising Prominence of Smart Electricity Meters in Advanced Outage Management Smart Electricity Meters Gain Prominence in Distribution Automation Government Policies Critical for Smart Electricity Meters Adoption Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart Meters-Generated Data AI Presents Immense Opportunities to Tap Smart Meter Data Blockchain to Mitigate Data Safety and Privacy Concerns for Smart Meters Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Electricity Meters Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Meters World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Meters
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN26092023003732001241ID1107148004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.