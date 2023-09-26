Companion Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 16.8 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 10.7%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The companion diagnostics market was valued at USD 6.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 16.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.7%. The global report on the companion diagnostics market comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and discusses market opportunities in detail.

Personalized medicine eliminates the inefficient trial and error method in healthcare and preempts disease progression. It customizes a treatment plan for an individual based on a thorough knowledge of molecular and genetic causes of illnesses for best outcomes. Therefore, the growing demand for personalized medicine is boosting market growth. Companion diagnostics development occurs concurrently with the effect of medication, which allows sufficient evidence to illustrate and assess the risk-benefit for the treatment to the patient group. This leads to a burgeoning demand for companion diagnostics in the long term.

Furthermore, companion diagnostics reduce the overall cost of healthcare treatment and provide early diagnosis, leading to market expansion. For many serious chronic diseases, early diagnosis and early treatment prove crucial in disease treatment. For instance, in the case of rheumatoid arthritis, delayed treatment may lead to irreparable joint damage and permanent disability for the patient. Additionally, in chronic diseases like cancer, the trial-and-error method of traditional medications increases the overall cost of the treatment. Companion diagnostic tests help reduce healthcare costs by limiting the remedy to patients with a high probability of responding positively to the drug.

