12Th Conference Of Ministers Of Culture In The Islamic World Wraps Up In Doha

Doha, Qatar: The 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World wrapped up on Tuesday in Doha, following two days of deliberations under the theme of 'Toward renewing cultural action in the Islamic world'.

Following the conclusion of the event hosted by the State of Qatar's Ministry of Culture and organized by Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the conferees sent a letter of thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, extolling His Highness' unrelented support for joint Islamic action in culture and beyond to further serve sustainable development in the Islamic world.

The participating ministers, high-level officials, and representatives of international organizations and institutions, seize the opportunity to express deep appreciation to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for His Highness' efforts in developing national cultural work, promoting cultural industries, disseminating the concept of public art and making it available to the public, and highlighting the State of Qatar's culture and heritage that achieved global influence, said the letter read out by Director-General of ICESCO HE Dr. Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik.

The conferees highlighted the dazzling success of the Celebration of Doha as the Arab Region's Capital of Islamic Culture for 2021, and the multiple activities associated with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that merged sports with culture and introduced authentic cultural values of the State of Qatar and the entire Islamic world.