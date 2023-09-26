Social Development Minister, EU Ambassador Discuss Joint Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development and Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment Wafa Bani Mustafa, on Tuesday met with the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas.The meeting covered ways of joint cooperation in various fields between the Ministry of Development and the EU, especially those related to the social protection strategy that it is working on and the "Makani" project. It also discussed a number of ongoing projects with the National Aid Fund.Bani Mustafa indicated that the Ministry is currently working on updating the social protection strategy and aligning it with the three modernization outcomes: "political, economic, and administrative."Specialized committees were formed within the social protection strategy themes, represented by the "Empowerment" theme, which is related to social services, the "Dignity" theme, which is related to social and cash assistance, and the "Opportunity" theme, which is related to decent work and social security, the "shocks" theme which was recently created, and a team was established for this theme, headed by the Crisis Management Center, related to responding to shocks, Bani Mustafa highlighted.She indicated that work is underway to partner with the private sector and civil society organizations through relevant committees to ensure a comprehensive response to target groups needs within the social protection strategy.Bani Mustafa touched on the economic graduation program at the National Aid Fund, which works to provide job opportunities for the children of the Fund's beneficiaries, expressing the need to enhance the partnership with the EU and her appreciation for the support it provides to the Ministry and the Fund in social protection.For his part the EU Ambassador expressed his readiness to continue cooperation in enhancing social protection, lauding the Ministry of Social Development efforts in this field.Ambassador Chatzisavas voiced readiness to cooperate in implementing strategic initiatives to empower women within the economic modernization vision, and the importance of continuing economic projects and ensuring their sustainability.