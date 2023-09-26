Kite Ocean! 2023 Weifang International Kite Carnival Kicked Off

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEIFANG, China, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On September 26th, the 2023 Weifang International Kite Carnival kicked off, attracting a large amount of media attention with unique kites from all over the world gathered together. Foreign media outlets such as Russian state television, Pakistan's Associated Press, Bangladesh's BDtone 24, Philippine Business Daily, and Malaysia's Guanghua Daily all sent reporters to the scene for interviews.

This year's carnival organized mass cultural performances such as the Farmers' Harvest Festival, Gaomi Red Sorghum Culture Festival, (Shouguang) Judian Lake Wetland Music Festival, Qingyun Mountain Folk Culture Festival, and Marathon Competition through various methods such as "Kite+Culture Festival", "Kite+Concert", and "Kite+Food Festival".

During the carnival, themed kite flying performances such as modern kites, traditional kites, luminous kites, and giant kites are also held. The theme series of "The Classic of Mountains and Seas" kites also made their first public appearance at the carnival, presenting a sea of kites at the Qianmu Kite Flying Field in Binhai.

Weifang City mainly produces traditional kites and modern kites. The traditional kite binding system in Weifang draws on the strengths of many families, especially in the shape, structure, and painting colors of kites. The process of making wooden New Year pictures is transplanted to kites, and the traditional techniques of traditional Chinese painting are applied to the drawing of kites, forming a unique style of beautiful shape, fine binding, and bright colors, which has become an important school of Chinese kites. Modern kites are made of modern new materials, with a unique design and structure. They have high flying performance and strong dynamic feel, making them an important choice for fashionable sports in modern life.

The kite industry is a competitive and characteristic industry in Weifang City, and an important industry and cultural support for Weifang City as the "world kite capital". At present, there are 717 kite enterprises and industrial and commercial households in Weifang City, with over 80000 employees. The annual sales revenue is over 2 billion yuan, and there are over 1000 varieties. The export volume of kites ranks first in the world.

