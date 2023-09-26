Total Wine & More Opens New Store In Fort Lauderdale, FL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partners with Fort Lauderdale's Museum of Discovery & Science (MODS) as its grand opening partner

Total Wine & More, America's largest independent retailer of fine wine, spirits and beer, is opening its newest Florida store on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

The new store is located at 1740 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305.

The company will celebrate the new store and its team members at a preview event/ribbon cutting on Wednesday evening, September 27th.

The new store is Total Wine & More's 37th in Florida, where Total Wine customers have come to expect outstanding service, great selection and best prices.

The North Lauderdale store delivers on providing customers with a comprehensive and pleasant shopping experience, the best value in wines, spirits and beers as well as a level of product expertise and service unique to Total Wine & More and its team members.

"Total Wine & More has the most knowledgeable and best trained store team members in the business, which enables us to provide our customers with outstanding service and provide an excellent in-store experience," said Robert Hammack, Sr., Total Wine & More's Chief Stores Officer.

Every year Total Wine & More selects team members from its stores around the country to expand their wine and spirits education by visiting some of the most renowned winegrowing regions and distilleries in the United States and Europe.

Team members meet with winemakers and distillers to develop a superior knowledge and understanding of the products in the stores.

At every grand opening of a Total Wine & More store, the company partners with a local non-profit, the first of many charitable organizations the new store will work with over the coming years.

Total Wine & More's North Lauderdale store has chosen Museum of Discovery & Science (MODS) to be the new stores' grand opening non-profit.

"Total Wine & More understands and appreciates the importance of investing in the communities around us, which is why we are pleased to partner with the Museum of Discovery & Science to support their good works," said Edward Cooper, Total Wine & More's VP, Public Affairs and Community Relations. "To celebrate the North Lauderdale store's grand opening, Total Wine & More will donate 10% of all wine sales from the store's grand opening weekend – Wednesday, September 27th through Sunday, October 1st – to support MODS' outstanding community work."

About Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More is the nation's largest independently owned retailer of fine wine, spirits and beer with 257 stores in 28 states.

Total Wine & More stores feature an extensive selection of over 8,000 wines, 4,500 spirits and 2,500 beer, all at exceptional prices.

Additionally, Total Wine & Moe is committed to giving back to the local community.

In 2022, Total Wine & More contributed over $9 million in monetary and in-kind donations to 14,000+ organizations helping those organizations raise in excess of $65 million to support their good causes.

