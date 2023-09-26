Northwest Copper Announces Results Of AGM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (TSXV:NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) (“NorthWest” or the“Company”) wishes to announce the results of its Annual Meeting held earlier today.

A total of 155,185,868 common shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting representing 81.60% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The following table sets out the votes received by the directors elected at the Annual Meeting:

Director Votes For Percentage of Voted Shares Maryantonett Flumian 84,901,601 54.71% Braam Jonker 84,901,601 54.71% Adam Manna 84,901,601 54.71% David Moore 151,855,002 97.85% Grant Sawiak 84,901,601 54.71% Jim Steel 84,901,601 54.71% John Theobald 84,901,601 54.71%



At the Annual Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the setting of the number of directors at seven; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and (iii) to approve the Company's equity compensation plan.

Following the meeting, David Moore tendered his resignation from the Board but will continue as Interim President and CEO. The Company would like to thank the outgoing directors for their service.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Lauren McDougall”

CFO