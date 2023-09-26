UK Intel Evaluates Condition Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Following Recent Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent weeks, Russia's Black Sea Fleet (BSF) has suffered a series of major attacks, culminating in strikes on its headquarters on September 20 and September 22, 2023. These attacks have been more damaging and more coordinated than thus far in the war.

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on the social media platform X , referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The physical damage to the BSF is almost certainly severe but localised. The fleet almost certainly remains capable of fulfilling its core wartime missions of cruise missile strikes and local security patrols,” the report states.

Meanwhile, it is likely that the ability of Russia's Black Sea Fleet to continue wider regional security patrols and enforce its de facto blockade of Ukrainian ports will be diminished, according to the analysts.

“It also likely has a degraded ability to defend its assets in port and to conduct routine maintenance,” the UK intelligence noted.

A dynamic, deep strike battle is underway in the Black Sea. This is likely forcing Russia into a reactive posture whilst demonstrating that“Ukraine's military can undermine the Kremlin's symbolic and strategic power projection from its warm water port in occupied Sevastopol”, the UK intelligence concluded.

Photo: illustrative