Malakand Board Declares Intermediate Annual Exam Results: High Achievers Shine

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Malakand Board of Education in Lower Dir has officially announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examinations.

During the announcement ceremony held to honor the position holders, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Naseem Khan revealed that out of a total of 35,728 candidates, 28,260 students successfully passed Part One, resulting in a pass rate of 79%. In Part Two, 30,857 candidates out of 33,588 were declared successful, with a pass rate of 92%.

In the pre-medical group, Tayyaba Qazi Ikram from Islamia Model College, Timergara, clinched the first position on the board with an impressive score of 1035 marks. Ayeqa Javed from Edward Model College secured the second position with 1012 marks, while Faiza Shams from Islamia Model College Timergara secured the third position with 1009 marks.

In the pre-engineering group, Salman Ahmed secured the first position with a total of 947 marks, followed closely by Muhammad Rafi in the second position with 945 marks, and Sumbal Jabeen in the third position with 938 marks.

Within the science group, Malaika Khan secured the first position with 976 marks, Samia Alam achieved the second position with 969 marks, and Saeeda Maria claimed the third position with 957 marks.

For the art group, Riyan Muhammad secured the first position with 959 marks, Saima Naz stood second with 944 marks, and Jalwa Ahmed achieved the third position with 936 marks. In the Home Economics Group, all four candidates who appeared in the examination passed successfully.

Tayyaba Qazi Ikram, the top achiever in the pre-medical group, expressed her gratitude to Allah Almighty and credited her success to her parents and the dedicated teachers at Islamia Model College. She shared her aspiration to follow in her parent's footsteps by becoming a doctor and serving humanity in the future.

