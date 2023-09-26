Saudi Gov't Approves Agreement On Railway Linkage With Kuwait

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia gave the greenlight on Tuesday to the railroad linkage project with the State of Kuwait. The agreement on the project was approved during a cabinet meeting held in NEOM city under the chairmanship of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to the Saudi Press Agency. (end) ast.gb

