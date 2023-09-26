Qatari Amir Condoles With King Of Bahrain On Martyrdom Of Service Members

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad expressed his sincere condolences to and sympathy with the Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa over the martyrdom of Bahraini service members while participating in coalition operations Decisive Storm and Restore Hope.

This came during a telephone call initiated by Sheikh Tamim with King Hamad bin Isa, the Qatari Amiri Diwan said in a statement on Tuesday.

The King of Bahrain thanked the Amir of Qatar for his condolences and intense, generous feelings.

Yesterday, the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced the martyrdom of a Bahraini officer and a non-commissioned officer and the wounding of several members of the duty force in a Houthi attack on their garrison in southern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen. (end)

