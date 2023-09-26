Awqaf Opens Online Registration For Hajj Season On Oct 1

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs said the central registration for the 2024 hajj (pilgrimage) season will be available via Awqaf gateway app. between Sunday, October 1, and Friday, November 10.

Following the end of the registration period, the Ministry will start weighing the applications against the previously-set requirements to make sure of the entitled applicants, spokesman of the Ministry Salman Al-Kandari said in a press release on Tuesday.

The travel agencies, accredited by the Ministry as hajj organizers, are scheduled to take part in an exhibition ahead of the hajj trips, he noted.

The exhibition aims to help pilgrims select the travel agency that best suit their needs, and then the pilgrims will have to pay 25 percent of the costs of the trip as a down payment to make sure that their registration is valid, Al-Kandari added. (end)

msa.gb









MENAFN26092023000071011013ID1107147800