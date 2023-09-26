Pres. Biden Joins Striking Autoworkers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with the striking autoworkers in their drive for pay rise amid reports of record corporate profits by automakers.

"Record corporate profits should mean record contracts. It's time American autoworkers got a fair deal," he wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

President Biden is now the first sitting president to join a picket line as he joined United Auto Workers (UAW) members on strike in Michigan.

"I've marched a lot of UAW Picket lines when I was a senator, since 1973, but I'll tell you what, this is the first time I've ever done it as the President," Biden said.

Presidents, including Biden himself, previously have declined to wade into union disputes to avoid the perception of taking sides. (end)

