France Strongly Condemns Russian Airstrikes On Odesa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The French Foreign Ministry condemned as "another blatant violation of international humanitarian law" the Russian airstrikes that targeted the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on the Black Sea.

Russia continues to shakedown global food security through targeting the ports of Ismail and Odessa, which resulted in at least three deaths, and damaging the infrastructure of both ports, the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

While also mentioning the attack came following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea where systemic destruction of transit and storage sites made it difficult to export grains from Ukraine.

The also added, French FM Catherine Colonna saying "these acts are unacceptable as they constitute war crimes and cannot go unpunished."

Also assuring the continuation of support to the Ukrainian courts and ICC in fighting those diverging away from these criminal acts.

France will continue to aid Ukraine with all it needs "as long as it is necessary" to help combat the Russian belligerent movements.

