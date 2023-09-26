SEDA Experts Expands Its Securities And Damages Expert Witness Practice

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, September 26, 2023 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today the addition of Adam Werner and Alexander Huang as Managing Director and Associate Director respectively.

“Adam Werner is an acclaimed expert witness who has a long record of delivering superb work. Together with Alex we feel sure that our clients will benefit from their addition, as they work in partnership with our existing team,” said Peter Selman, Chairman and Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Dr. Adam Werner has more than twenty-five years' experience in litigation consulting, concentrating primarily on security class actions, mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, shareholder derivatives and valuation cases. He has provided expert opinions and testified over 50 times in federal, state and bankruptcy courts within the United States. He has also provided testimony in Australian and Canadian court cases, as well as domestic and international arbitrations. Many of these opinions have focused on market efficiency, materiality, loss causation and the estimation of damages in security class actions.

Prior to joining SEDA Experts, Dr. Werner worked in the securities practice of several litigation consulting firms in the United States including Cornerstone Research, NERA, CRA, and most recently CFR.

Dr. Werner recently retired as a lecturer in economics at the Orfalea College of Business at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he taught International Finance and Macroeconomics to undergraduates, and Managerial Economics to graduate students. Dr, Werner received his Doctorate in Finance from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management where he taught MBA students Corporate Finance as well as Futures and Options. Before attending Kellogg, Dr. Werner worked as a Research Analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland after receiving a Bachelor of Arts from Oberlin College.

Dr. Werner joins SEDA with Alexander Huang as Associate Director. Mr. Huang has over 10 years of experience specializing in litigation support and forensic economic services. His professional experience includes financial analysis, econometric analysis, class certification, market efficiency, price impact, damages estimation, loss causation, materiality, damages quantification, and assisting in settlement and mediation disputes. He has conducted economic forensic analyses in over 200 securities class action cases over his career, assisting clients through both class certification and the recovery of damages. Mr. Huang has his bachelor's in finance and quantitative modelling from Babson College in Massachusetts.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.